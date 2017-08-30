4 Chic Ways to Wear Your Summer Crop Tops This Fall

Summer is coming to an end, and that means you'll be making room in your closet for all of your favorite fall items. But before you store your summer clothes in favor of chunky knit sweaters and flannel shirts, we have a fashion tip for you and it has to do with crop tops.

While you might not think a crop top can fits in your fall wardrobe, we're here to show you that your go-to mini top can work just as well in cooler weather as it does during the summer. All you have to do is layer it over the right top, and you can wear a crop top all season long. Try to pair it over a turtleneck or a long sleeve dress and boom—the perfect transitional outfit.

Scroll through to see four chic ways to layer your crop tops this fall.