How to Get the Vintage Denim Look Without Vintage Jeans

Unearthing that perfect pair of vintage jeans is the sartorial equivalent of a pot of gold. It's rigid in material, it sits high on the waist, its wash is neither too dark nor too light, and it boasts a silhouette that's straight, with a slim fit. Oh, and it makes your butt look really, really good. But when you don't have the time or the patience to sift through stacks of denim in search for this elusive unicorn of a pair, then it all seems like a lost cause. Factor in confusing vintage sizing and the sheer volume of stuff in thrift stores, and it's enough to weaken anyone's resolve.

Luckily, denim brands know this. They see the demand, they understand how frustrating the process can be, and they've blessed us with a solution: non-vintage vintage jeans. Even Re/Done, the label famous for deconstructing and reconstructing vintage Levi's, has launched its modern take on vintage denim. And Levi's, the maker of the Holy Grail of vintage denim, continues to roll out classic 501s and 505s, but rendered in modern-day sizing and fits (the most recent? a skinny version of the 501s).

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Scroll through to shop your dream vintage jeans—without having to step foot in a vintage store.