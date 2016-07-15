How to Cut Old Jeans Into the Perfect Pair of Denim Shorts

If you've been searching for the perfect pair of denim shorts but can't find one that's quite your style, perhaps it's time to head to your closet. You likely already own jeans that you're willing to part with, which can easily be DIY'd into celeb-worthy cut-offs.

RELATED: 10 "Weird" Denim Trends to Try Right Now, According to Celebrity Stylists

Cutting jeans into shorts isn't exactly hard, but at the same time, it's not as easy as it looks. Without taking certain things into consideration, such as exact measurements, you might end up with lopsided legs and an endless cycle of trimming, eventually leaving you with something slightly shorter than originally planned.

Ahead, we'll take you through all five steps for cutting jeans into shorts. Not only is this a more sustainable and affordable option, as opposed to buying new, you'll likely get great use out of this summer staple for the next few months.