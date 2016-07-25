5 Ways to Wear a Plus-Size Swimsuit Off the Beach

Volleyball on the beach, poolside Hurricanes, sunbathing (while, of course, slathered in SPF) in the park—all the best parts of summer seem to call for a bathing suit. A far less enjoyable part of the season? Awkwardly changing from our street clothes to swimwear in a nearby public bathroom.

Enter the two-in-one maillot: amazing on its own, better with regular clothes. Below, we've found five perfect plus-size designs that double as tops or layering pieces, and styled outfits around each. Read on to nail the look now!