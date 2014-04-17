The Secret to Rocking a Crop Top (Yes, Anyone Can Do It!)

Crop tops are all the rage, but truth be told, the belly-baring trend can be flat-out intimidating. But we're here to let you in on a little secret: anyone—anyone—can pull off the look, and we've got celebrity examples to prove it. The key is finding the right silhouette for your body shape and pairing it with its better half. Are you tall in stature? Follow Naomie Harris's lead and pair a white bustier top with a pleated high waisted skirt to shorten a long torso. If that's too much skin exposure for your taste, cover up with an extra-long blazer to balance proportions.

Click through for tips on how to rock the crop top if you're petite, curvy, or athletic-shaped, and shop the pieces while you're at it. Just remember: The goal is to sexily flash a teensy sliver of skin. Too much midriff can quickly spiral into scandalous (read: unflattering) territory. Essentially, that means high-waisted pants or skirts are your crop top's BFF.