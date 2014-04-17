The Secret to Rocking a Crop Top (Yes, Anyone Can Do It!)

Apr 17, 2014 @ 3:00 pm

Crop tops are all the rage, but truth be told, the belly-baring trend can be flat-out intimidating. But we're here to let you in on a little secret: anyone—anyone—can pull off the look, and we've got celebrity examples to prove it. The key is finding the right silhouette for your body shape and pairing it with its better half. Are you tall in stature? Follow Naomie Harris's lead and pair a white bustier top with a pleated high waisted skirt to shorten a long torso. If that's too much skin exposure for your taste, cover up with an extra-long blazer to balance proportions.

Click through for tips on how to rock the crop top if you're petite, curvy, or athletic-shaped, and shop the pieces while you're at it. Just remember: The goal is to sexily flash a teensy sliver of skin. Too much midriff can quickly spiral into scandalous (read: unflattering) territory. Essentially, that means high-waisted pants or skirts are your crop top's BFF.

1 of 4 Charley Gallay/Getty Images, Courtesy (5)

If you're tall...

Selecting a bustier (or in Naomie Harris' case, a bandeau) may seem counter-intuitive, but teaming it with a flared knee-length skirt can actually shorten the torso. Throw on an extra-long blazer to bring it all together and lessen too much skin exposure. Shop the look below:
Bustier: Tibi, $225; tibi.com
Skirt: DVF, $398; dvf.com
Blazer: Zara, $139; zara.com
Necklace: BaubleBar, $42; baublebar.com
Heels: Carvela Kurt Geiger, $155; kurtgeiger.com
2 of 4 David Livingston/Getty Images, Courtesy (3)

If you're petite...

Elongate your frame by committing to the same print all over, like Rachel Bilson. Also remember to find a fitted top-anything looser can easily overwhelm. Shop the look below:
Top: Trina Turk, $198; neimanmarcus.com
Skirt: Trina Turk, $278; neimanmarcus.com
Heels: Aldo, $110; aldoshoes.com
3 of 4 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Courtesy (3)

If you're curvy...

Aim for structured pieces-they tend to graze as opposed to cling to every curve. While Mindy Kaling took the glam route with emerald embellished separates, brighten up for spring with a citron hue and a playful print. Pair your top with a skirt that flares out from the waist to instantly whittle an hourglass silhouette. Shop the look below:
Top: Carven, $278; farfetch.com
Skirt: Carven, $550; shoplesnouvelles.com
Peep-toes: Faith, $95; asos.com
4 of 4 Anita Bugge/WireImage, Courtesy (3)

If you're athletic...

Find a midriff-baring top and a flirty pleated full skirt that, worn together, reveal a sliver of skin, which can help create curves and carve out a waist. Case in point: Zoe Saldana in her dusty green separates. Shop the look below:
Top: Alice and Olivia, $176; aliceandolivia.com
Skirt: Alice and Olivia, $1,120; aliceandolivia.com
Heels: Banana Republic, $128; bananarepublic.com

