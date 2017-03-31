How to Make Over Your Schlubby Guy with 5 Foolproof Outfits

So, you've got a man. He's a special man, and it really could be true love. But one thing is bothering you: He needs some help dressing. Like, a lot of help. Hey, it's OK. No one's perfect. The good news: His situation is totally fixable. But, remember, Rome wasn't built in a day. Let's start with the basic sartorial building blocks: a black-tie event, a date-night sports game, and a lazy Sunday spent together. From a sharp tuxedo to a "meet the parents"-friendly outfit, we're here to help you help your guy get his look sorted–at last.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Mindy Kaling’s Dream Celebrity Boyfriend