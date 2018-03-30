How to Dress Like Your Favorite Coachella Style Star 

Getty Images
Brooke Ely Danielson (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Mar 30, 2018 @ 6:15 pm

Music lovers are getting ready to flock to the California desert for Coachella, and we cannot wait to see the latest and greatest of what they are going to wear. Every year as festival season starts we are guaranteed to see bold accessories, lots of fringe and denim for days. The festival style is a fun one to shop and we are bringing you some of the best looks inspired by the girls of Coachella from Emma Roberts to Hailee Steinfeld and beyond. Take a look through as we show you how to dress for Coachella. 

VIDEO: The Coachella Lineup Is Finally Here! Eminem, Beyonce and the Weeknd to Headline

1 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

Try an embroidered romper to keep cool and comfortable all day long. A western inspired hat and sturdy combat boots complete the look for a day dancing in the desert heat.

Shop the look: American Eagle romper, $45 (originally $60); ae.com. Frye boots, $200 (originally $278); zappos.com. Eric Javits hat, $198; shop.nordstrom.com. Ray Ban sunglasses, $203; ray-ban.com. Jules Smith necklace, $55; saksfifthavenue.com.

 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

EMMA ROBERTS

A pretty white eyelet dress makes for a simple yet pulled together look if you don't want to go full on raver for the weekend. Add sand colored accessories for a summery vibe that feels fresh.

Shop the look: J. Crew dress, $128; jcrew.com. Steve Madden boots, $150; stevemadden.com. Tory Burch sunglasses, $158; toryburch.com. Kendra Scott ring, $65; kendrascott.com. Laura Scott bag, $20 (originally $25); sears.com.

3 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

HAILEE STEINFELD

Rock the raver look with a fishnet bodysuit and high waist cutoffs in light wash. Over the knee boots bring this blast from the past look to the present.

Shop the look: Boohoo bodysuit, $25; us.boohoo.com. Aerie bra, $14 (originally $23); ae.com. H&M shorts, $15 (originally $25); hm.com. Forever 21 sunglasses, $6; forever21.com. & Other Stories boots, $345; stories.com.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

JASMINE TOOKES

A gauzy beach tunic gets the festival makeover when styled with a flirty bra top and bohemian accessories in a rich cognac color palette.

Shop the look: Skin dress, $160; matchesfashion.com. Victoria's Secret bra, $60; victoriassecret.com. Gap belt, $17 (originally $35); gap.com. Kitsch hat, $49; shop.nordstrom.com. Old Navy sandals, $18 (originally $30); oldnavy.gap.com. Ann Taylor necklace, $60; anntaylor.com.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images, Courtesy

JAMIE CHUNG

Play with accessories like a fun rope belt in a bright color and cheeky lingerie peeking out from an otherwise all black ensemble.

Shop the look: Abercrombie & Fitch romper, $29 (originally $58); abercrombie.com. Honeydew Intimates bra, $24; shopbop.com. Thierry Colson belt, $190; matchesfashion.com. Topshop shoes, $130; us.topshop.com. Michael Kors sunglasses, $139; sunglasshut.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!