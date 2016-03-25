How 5 Amazing Women Redefine Plus-Size Fashion “Rules”

Let’s be real: fashion does not stop at a size 12. In the last few years, brands have devoted themselves to creating collections tailored to a larger range of sizes without compromising what makes getting dressed in the morning so fun. Fashion should be a form of self-expression, no matter what size that self may be. ELOQUII, a brand seriously upping the plus-size style ante, is winning our hearts and our closets with affordable and high-fashion pieces designed to make you feel like your most beautiful you. The brand, which initially launched as an offshoot of The Limited, offers trendy pieces and lightning-fast turnaround time that have earned the seal of approval from celebs and street style stars alike. Their motto? Plus-size fashion doesn’t have to be #basic, and we so agree. We partnered with the ground-breaking brand to demystify what you can and can’t pull off if you’re plus-size. Our conclusion? It’s time to follow your own rules.

Rule #1: Show Some Skin

If this spring’s trends are anything like the last, crop tops will be making an appearance in your outfit rotation. But donning the trend doesn’t have to be too revealing or exposing. A floral printed hem top and pant combo with a slight midriff-baring slit, like this ELOQUII favorite, gives off a hint of allure while remaining modest. The wide leg hemline, strappy sandals, and oversized sunnies give this look a serious elegance factor that will take you all the way to the best-dressed list. Where does Gabi Fresh wear this ensemble? Brunch, date night, and any other occasion requiring A-level flirt factor.

Rule #2: Get Frilly

For far too long, plus-size women have been advised against any colors, prints or embellishments that aren’t “simple” or “flattering”. We’ve heard it all – stick with small prints, avoid frills, and don’t wear bold colors – all in the name of what is slimming. When Gucci, Erdem and other it-designers sent Victorian-inspired ruffles and pleats down the spring runways, we didn’t think twice before throwing out the rule book and jumping on the bandwagon. A knee-length mustard yellow frock with ruffles, a neck tie, and a violet flower give the vintage look a modern feel on model Anita Marshall.

Rule #3: Go All White

As we make our way towards summer, our white wardrobes, and our souls, are coming out of hibernation and we couldn’t be happier. We’ve all been told that black is slimming and white is widening, but ELOQUII’s blanc mesh midi skirt and sweater turn that whole concept on its head. Get out of your all-black rut and rock the crisp hue with pride, because flattering dressing is about fit, not color. In fact, the balance between the two fabrics in this combo make the ensemble look comfortable, yet totally chic. Influencer Emmicia Bracey knows that tan heels and gold earrings make this perfect for a cocktail party or Hamptons weekend (rosé included please).

Rule #4: Rock Horizontal Stripes

No, horizontal stripes won’t make you look wide. Myth busted, thanks to model Bree Warren. As long as these lines aren’t super thin, you can totally stun in the French-favorite pattern. They match with almost anything and are considered a neutral among the fashion savants. Keep the trend modern by donning stripes in a variety of sizes and a trio of unexpected colors such as lime green, blue and red. A structured style with elbow length sleeves and a nipped waist make this top perfect for both the office and happy hour. Add a flair with a floral broach made of mixed metals.

Rule #5: Wear Clean Lines and Structured Separates

Plus ladies have been told for so long to buy stretchy, oversized garments that hide. We couldn’t disagree more! Nothing is more flattering than structured pieces with seams and darts in all the right places. When culottes, such as these rust-collared ELOQUII ones, first hit the runways, we were sure the fashion world had lost its mind. After a couple of months, the cropped flared staple was everywhere and our fashion FOMO set in. This daring silhouette is extremely flattering and pairs beautifully with a polished navy blazer and statement necklace. Maybe we’re just being rebellious because we’ve been told that anything cropped is “against the rules,” but we’re going for it and we think you should too. Adorn your bare ankles with leopard strappy pumps for that extra edge. Note to self: when in doubt, follow crazy fashion trends more often.