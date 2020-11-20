13 Holiday Pajamas That You Won't Feel Weird Wearing After the Season's Over

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A lot of us are changing, rearranging, and possibly canceling holiday plans altogether to keep our families safe and healthy in light of the coronavirus pandemic. And, though it’s hard to break tradition if you’re among the many celebrating at home this year, the season can still be merry and bright by finding ways to keep your spirits lifted. For example, you could attempt making mom’s sweet potato souffle (from scratch), deck your own halls with boughs of holly, or, my personal favorite, spend the day dressed in your most festive holiday pajamas.

Personally, I love going all-out and dressing in my cutest holiday outfits — which typically involve heels and a full face of makeup — but if 2020 has taught me anything, it’s that wearing pajamas is 100% socially acceptable under virtually any circumstance. Lounging around the house, taking office zoom calls, and especially celebrating the holidays on your couch can all be done in a sweet, comfy set.

Granted, most holiday pajamas on the market are super corny and designed with a very specific occasion in mind so, chances are, you’ll only wear them once or twice out of 365 days. So, to make sure you’re getting enough wear to justify the space in your wallet, I’ve rounded up some of the most fashion-forward holiday pajamas I could find that are both festive and seasonably appropriate.

Champagne Pattern PJs To Ring The New Year In

Since you probably can’t party like it's 2019 on New Year’s Eve this year, kick 2020 to the curb with a pair of celebratory pajamas that set the mood, like this pair from PJ Salvage ($62; nordstrom.com). Decorated with bottles of bubbly, champagne flutes, and confetti stars, this cozy flannel set is the perfect ensemble to send off the year.

A Fair Isle Option to Complete Your Winter Wardrobe

Fair isle is to the holiday season as flannel is to fall: a staple. Adore Me’s waffle-textured cotton-blend pjs ($25; adoreme.com) come in sizes XS to 4X, so scoop up your pair and prepare to live in these cozy jammies through celebrations and beyond.

A Soft, Snowflake Pattern

The only major caveat to buying holiday pajamas is that most sets are designed for a specific occasion, like Christmas or Hanukkah. To get the most bang for your buck, treat yourself to a set you can wear all season long, like this gorgeous top and pants from ASOS ($38; asos.com). The loungewear is made from jersey material to keep you warm through winter, and the pretty snowflake print is appropriate all season long.

A Super Luxurious Silk Set

There’s no denying Lily Silk pajamas are more of a splurge item, but can you really put a price tag on luxury? The full-length set in Claret ($204; lilysilk.com) is giving us serious Scott Calvin from The Santa Clause vibes. The pure mulberry silk material is so velvety soft you won’t want to take them off, and the good news is, if you’re celebrating the holidays around the homestead, you won’t have to.

A Versatile Linen Ensemble

This pajama set from the SoGoodLinen shop on Etsy ($59; etsy.com) is so gorgeous, we want one in every color. While the terracotta is obviously perfect for the holiday season, the set itself isn’t obviously a holiday pajama. In fact, the button down shirt and culottes (with pockets!) can be worn together or separately, dressed up or down, worn as loungewear, or out to run errands.

A Classic Holly Print

While you’re decorating your halls with boughs of holly, why not match your dress to the decor? This cream colored flannel set ($30; target.com) adorned with crimson buds is reminiscent of the classic Christmas times you only find in movies, so snuggle into the warm, seasonal set and stream It’s A Wonderful Life for the thousandth time.

A Hanukkah Nightgown

No one will blame you if you opt to celebrate all eight nights of Hanukkah in this super cute nightgown from Target ($20; target.com). It looks like a basic blue plaid nightshirt from far away, but those up close can admire the classic menorah print, which adds a subtly festive flair to the pajamas.

A Sweet Snowflake Print

There’s something so fitting about snowflake prints around the holidays, making Gap’s split-neck top ($40; gap.com) and jogger ($45; gap.com) duo the quintessential seasonal set. Also available in a bold red and navy blue micro-dot pattern if you prefer, the matching set is made with the brand’s exclusive wood-based Tencel Modal fiber derived “from trees harvested from sustainable forests where 99% of the raw material comes from certified or controlled sources.”

An Instagram-Worthy Lounge Dress

Sure, you won't be seeing as many people in person this year, but Instagram and other forms of social media do still exist. If you're searching for PJs that are picture-perfect, it's time to invest in a Sleeper dress ($224; the-sleeper.com), which could easily pass as an off-the-shoulder party dress, but made for feeling fancy around the house. Even if you pair it with your messiest bedhead, you'll still be one step closer to nailing that whimsical, fairytale vibe, and the 'likes' will roll on in.

Classic Red Flannels

There’s plaid, and then there’s J.Crew plaid. Trust me, there’s a difference. J.Crew’s rendition of this seasonal, printed pick resonates as a festive flannel set ($98; jcrew.com) with an easy fit. Choose from two gingham patterns — buffalo check red and red multi — and consider gifting the matching sets to any loved ones you might be celebrating with this season.

A Parisian-Inspired Set

If you can’t experience a legitimate Euroholiday, LC can help you channel the vibe with a pair of Parisian (what else?)-inspired pajamas. Adorned with tall Christmas trees and bustling taxis, lamp posts, storefronts, and, of course, the Eiffel Tower, the jersey constructed crew neck top and banded bottoms ($32; kohls.com) will jetset your imagination to a celebration overseas. The best part? You never have to pack!

A Golden and Glam Robe

Perhaps you're not the traditional pajama type, or maybe you want something festive to throw over your sweats from high school. Enter, Morgan Lane's Starburst robe ($290; morgan-lane.com), which features a shiny gold print that will add a little sparkle and fancy flare to whatever you're lounging around in.

A Winter Set That’s Cozy and Cool

