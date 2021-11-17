Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If You're Unsure What to Wear for the Holidays, Start With These 11 Stylist-Approved Outfit Ideas

After a year and some change filled with unconventional celebrations, annual holiday gatherings, full of family and friends, can safely resume in most areas. However, while the news sounds all merry and bright, with so many parties to plan for, piecing together multiple holiday outfits can get exhausting, fast.

So, where can you turn for style inspiration?

In years past, social media would have been an obvious solution, but celebrities and influencers were under lockdown last year, too. Scrolling through their 2020 feeds will likely provide you with limited solutions beyond comfy sweats and cute loungewear sets (both of which are always acceptable options for hanging around the homestead, by the way).

If you're itching to get decked out in something that feels even a smidge more festive, we've got you covered. Experts in the fashion space are sharing their ideas for holiday outfits, ahead, helping solve this dilemma before it even occurs.

You Can't Go Wrong with Something Red

Red is a classic choice for the holiday season, but Mickey Freeman has some ideas on how to sport the shade in a more contemporary fashion.

"Choosing classic options — like a red monochromatic knit top and pencil skirt, or amid-length red dress with interesting textures or ornate embellishments — can really make all the difference in the world," the celebrity stylist tells InStyle. "Other outfit ideas that are all the rage this holiday season include a fierce red sequin suit, a retro wine-red, velvet bodycon dress, and a casual red plaid shirt dress, which can be worn with or without a belt."

Feel Fancy in Faux Fur

When it comes to holiday outfits, Tobi head stylist, Joanna Angeles says she associates the time of year with faux fur. For an ensemble that looks and feels luxurious, she says to "take a knee-length coat with faux fur trim and layer it with a fitted turtleneck long sleeve top, leather mini skirt or shorts, sheer tights, and knee high heeled boots. Metallic accessories, such as a clutch or headband, will add that much-needed pop of sparkle."

Make a Statement in Sequins

"Nothing says festive like sequins," celebrity stylist, Tiffany Briseno tells us over email. "However, instead of going for the party dress, try a matte sequin suit paired with a 1970s platform sandal for a fun and elegant look. To take your look to an unexpected level, try this in a neutral hue like brown or camel."

Be Comfortable in Wide-Leg Trousers

Wide-leg trousers are an illusion. To the naked eye, they look formal. To the wearer, they're a much more comfortable alternative to something like skinny jeans. Not to mention they're also roomier around the waist — a definite perk when you're celebrating food-focused holidays.

"You want to look just as polished from the moment you arrived to post pumpkin pie, [and] the high-waisted wide-leg trouser is not only flattering for all body types, but it is also both comfortable and perfect for a dinner party," notes Briseno. "Try this with a romantic sleeve top and some statement earrings in your favorite holiday jewel tones."

Add Leather for Texture

While you could reach for sequins and pearls, celebrity stylist, Sonia Young says she's leaning toward all things faux leather for a pop of texture this holiday season.

"There are so many amazing leather pants — faux leather, patent leather — that can easily be worn from day to night, making it a perfect holiday wardrobe staple," says Young. She's especially drawn to a pair of Commando Patent Leather leggings, as "they can go to the office with an oversized sweater and loafer, and to a dinner date in a blazer and heels."

Embrace the Loungewear Look

Comfort is still key in 2021, but for the holiday season, there are ways to elevate your loungewear, like adding a heel to your favorite PJs.

"What's better than having a glass of wine in the comfort of your pajamas?" Young asks. The answer: nothing. As for which way to lean when picking out your set, the stylist has some recommendations. "I am a huge fan of Olivia Von Halle, Sleeper, and Morgan Lane."

Highlight Gemstone Colors

Red, white, and green are obvious choices for your holiday color palette, but because we're coming out in a big way this season, JLUX co-founder, Teresa Jaide says every detail matters.

"Year after year, we love reaching for our rich emerald green or ruby red velvets," she tells InStyle, before adding her pick for switching things up a bit. "This year, in addition, we are going for our new favorite hue for intensity and elegance: midnight blue!"

Bring the Shine with Metallics

In an exclusive interview with InStyle, style expert, and Amazon Live style host Katie Sands revealed she loves a metallic moment for the holidays, and this year is no exception.

"I've been seeing a lot of metallic suit sets, and I love that they give that power suit feel while also being very holiday-oriented," says Sands. "Style with any nude or black boot in your closet or maybe a little kitten heel, a bralette and you're ready to rock!"

Don a Blazer Dress

As far as celebrity stylist and fashion consultant Amanda Sanders is concerned, blazer dresses are a great go-to if you'll be transitioning from the office to a holiday party.

"I'd pair it with suede over the knee boots, silver drop earrings, and a statement ring, and finish off the look with a moto jacket and suede bucket bag with silver hardware," she says. "All pieces are great winter staples for seasons to come!"

Feel Sexy in a Silk Dress

"I am constantly asked for the best New Year's Eve or holiday-inspired wedding dresses, and [a silk dress] is it, my friends," Sands reveals. She's especially taken with this number from Saloni due to its silhouette, color, and the fact that "you can style it for company holiday parties and a black-tie wedding all in one."

Make Slip Dresses a Staple

Slip dresses may be a wardrobe basic, but they're definitely not boring. In fact, according to Rebecca Clarke, head of design at Nasty Gal, the slip dress is a wardrobe staple. For holiday 2021, Clarke tells InStyle she's especially loving slip dresses with a ruched side detail (like this mini number) as a nod to the late 90s/Y2K moment.