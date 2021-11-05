15 Outfits to Wear to Every Holiday Celebration on Your Calendar

From family dinners to parties with your pals, we've gathered up some inspiration to get you started.

This winter, the list of things we're looking forward to is pretty long: finally gathering with close friends and family, munching on good food (and plenty of dessert), and actually getting dressed up in festive holiday outfits. After all, 'tis the season for posh parties and Friendsgiving dinners, and celebrating in style is our specialty.

If you're stumped about what to wear for 2021's series of seasonal events, we've got you covered, rounding up inspiration for holiday outfits you can likely piece together with what's already in your closet. Whether you're into velvet, sparkles, knits, or prints, you're bound to find a few fun ideas for every setting, ahead.

For That Fancy Party You've Been Invited To

A Mix of Plaid and Velvet

To this day, red and green plaid have remained festive staples, which leads us to a classic holiday outfit combination, tartan print and velvet. Make the duo work for 2021 by styling your favorite bodysuit with a luxe velvet blazer and midi skirt for an elegant and fancy look.

Something Metallic

Add glitz to your holiday ensemble with a silver or gold dress. As for which shape and style to go with, the choice is yours. Choose whichever silhouette you feel most like yourself in, then add a personal twist with accessories, helping you to truly shine during your next event.

A Suit Full of Sequins

Half the fun of the holiday season is embracing sparkly clothing. Take things to fun new heights by swapping out your traditional suits for ones that include sequins. If this move feels too over-the-top, go with a set in a darker shade, or tone it down with neutral basics, such as black boots or a white structured shirt.

Statement Pants

If you're into simple but still want to make a statement this year, focus on the bottom half of your holiday outfit. A pair of sequin flares or even leather pants will really pop when worn with a white blouse or a sleek, black turtleneck.

Winter Whites

There is something so romantic and elegant about a winter white. In order to spice up this monochromatic look, play around with texture. Add a faux fur vest or jacket, opt for fuzzy knits, or look for pieces with intricate beading.

For Celebrating with Friends

A Cardigan and Jeans

A sweet button-up cardigan has the ability give everyday items, like jeans and tee, a holiday twist. Reach for a bright-colored option and pair it with lighter bottoms, which will provide contrast. Cute and cozy Friendsgiving look, done!

An Oversized Sweater Dress

A sweater dress happens to be all the things: comfortable, fashionable, and practical. Plus, it's a one-and-done outfit that can be amped up in many different ways. For a celebration with friends, add layered necklaces, a pair of chunky boots, a blazer, or even an extra knit for a look that's easy but not boring.

Plaid Pieces

Aside from giving off the holiday vibe, plaid is the quintessential fall and winter print. If you have a checkered dress that's tucked away in your closet, layer it over a turtleneck for a preppy spin, or style your favorite chunky sweater with a pair of eye-catching, plaid pants.

A Sweater and Trousers

If you're looking for the happy medium between jeans and sweats, we suggest revolving your holiday outfit around a pair of oversized trousers. While polished, they're still roomy enough for relaxing on a couch, and can be dressed down with your favorite knit, a coordinating jacket, and a baseball cap.

A Matching Set

If your goal is to be as comfortable as possible for a holiday celebration with your pals, there's nothing wrong with joggers and your favorite sneakers. However, an even easier option may be to go with a bright matching set, which you can make feel even more fashion-forward by colorblocking with your footwear.

For Your Family Gatherings

A Sweater and Jeans

Sometimes, the best outfits are the ones that we don't overthink. For instance, a classic sweater with bootcut jeans and kitten heels is a pairing that works year after year. Plus, if you're looking for some extra holiday spirit — as well as a piece that will pop — you can always choose joyful, seasonal colors, such as green, blue, or even white.

A Midi Dress or Skirt Set

Should your family event be more formal, go the traditional route with a mid-length dress or, better yet, a coordinating skirt set. It's quick to throw on, but you can still make it your own with accessories. It's also something that pairs well with any shoe, from boots, to sneakers, to heels.

A Blazer and Bold Skirt

A vibrant or embellished skirt — whether it's ruffled, tulle, satin, beaded, or otherwise — can be a great piece to style around during a holiday celebration. Make it focus of your outfit and add a solid blazer and boots to pull it all together.

A Loungewear-like Look

Pajamas or holiday ensemble? A velvet set feels like both. The material is elegant and festive but still stretchy like loungewear, so you're able to move around and won't be tugging at your clothes all night. The addition of a heel will help to dress things up.

Fashion-Forward Additions

