This Site Will Solve Your Holiday Dressing Woes

There are just under 30 days until Christmas and Hanukkah, which means there are about 30 days' worth of holiday parties you’ll be attending. That’s an intimidating amount of outfits to put together if you ask us.

Of course, having the perfect LBD solves this issue: simply add some sparkly accessories to jazz up the look. But if you’re a bit more high maintenance (like, say, me), you’ll want a few different looks: one for every mood, style, and occasion.

Instead of emptying your bank account on holiday dresses, invest in this: a scroll through armarium.com and an appointment with one of their superstar stylists.

Armarium allows you to peruse the most fashion-forward looks and rent the items for a fraction of their worth. Once you pick your poison, you can be hooked up with a stylist who can help out with accessories suggestions or alterations.

Sound like a dream? It is.

“Armarium is like having a personal shopper and stylist on speed dial,” celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger tells us. Erlanger, who styles Lupita Nyong’o, Jared Leto, and Gal Gadot to name a few, is part of Armarium’s Style Brigade, a collection of A-list stylists curated to help you choose your best looks.

“[Armarium’s] collection is highly curated and allows you to experiment [with styles], try new brands, and be a little daring without having to commit to owning the piece. [The site] takes the stress and expense out of finding the perfect holiday dress.”

Here, Erlanger hand selects from the Armarium archives three full holiday looks: for the party animal, the boho-chic gal, and the more daring fashionista.

The Party Animal

"The party girl needs something with movement, something fun to dance in! A great statement piece may not give you tons of mileage. So instead of investing in owning a piece, rent it!"

Courtesy

Mugler Leather Pleated Dress, Yves Salomon Fur Shrug, Salvatore Ferragamo Clutch; all available on armarium.com.

The Boho-Chic Gal

"For me, Boho-Chic brings to mind something feminine, flowing, and free spirited. I paired this dress with an elegant duster and a hair piece."

Courtesy

Emanuel Ungaro Dress, Haider Ackermann Velvet Coat, Masterpeace Multi-Rose Headband; all available on armarium.com.

The Daring Fashionista

"Not everyone is comfortable in a dress. I love this pants and dress combo because it’s modern and feminine but not girly. Experimenting with a new look is a great time to consider renting clothing. You can have fun, dress the part, and don’t have to take on the financial commitment."

Courtesy

Osman Hester Corseted Gown and Flared Pant, Salvatore Ferragamo Pearl Earrings, Jimmy Choo Metal Clutch; all available on armarium.com.