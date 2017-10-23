11 Curve-Friendly Holiday Dresses From Target

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Oct 23, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

The holidays can get super stressful, especially when you're trying to dress to impress for all of the friends and relatives you haven't seen in a while. But there's really no need to go crazy dropping wads of cash on a look you're probably only going to wear once. There are a ton of stores that have affordable (and cute) options. Take Target for example. The retailer has really beautiful holiday dresses for curvy women, and most of them are less than $50. Yep, 50 bucks.

You can score a festive design in a bold, red hue or keep things classic with a black number. And don't forget about all of the frills that define the season. From lace trimmings to ruffle accents, you will not be disappointed. Hey, you could even end up being a contender for best dressed with the right accessories.

So get ready to completely stun this holiday season, and check out our favorite curve-friendly holiday dress from Target in the gallery below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Dress

Go for an all-black look. The dark color automatically makes garments look a bit fancier, and this dress comes equipped with sheer sleeves and peek-a-boo lace.

3Hearts $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Ruffle Tie Neck Midi Dress

Be prepared to go from the office to the dance floor with this modest mini.

A New Day $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Lace Sleeve Dress

Trade in the traditional reds and greens for a lady-like pink dress.

A New Day $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Lace Yoke A-Line Dress

Show off your legs and shoulders with this see-through design.

3Hearts $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Printed Pleated Cold Shoulder Dress

Get ready to twirl in a dress with a long, flowing skirt.

Ava & Viv $35 SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Lace Cold Shoulder Dress

Channel your romantic side with delicate lace panels.

Melonie T $50 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Choker Neckline A Line Dress

Bring on the flirty vibes in a red hot dress with flutter sleeves.

Melonie T $50 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Off the Shoulder Dress

Show a hint of skin with an off-the-shoulder mini dress.

No Comment $30 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Sleeve Fit and Flare A Line Dress

Celebrate the season in a timeless, red cocktail dress.

Melonie T $50 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Flutter Shoulder Dress

Take on a floral print with an enchanted feel.

Who What Wear $37 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Dress

And make a statement in a jewel-tone, purple dress with pleats.

Ava & Viv $35 SHOP NOW

