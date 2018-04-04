H&M Recreated Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress for $299

Whether you're planning to walk down the aisle soon or hoping to meet Mr. Right at the wedding on your calendar this year, you're going to fall in love with H&M's latest project. For the first time ever, H&M launched a wedding shop filled with pieces for the bride, bridesmaids, and guests. And this collection isn't just a handful of frilly lace dresses. The shop includes freak-out worthy designs that are fit for a princess.

In the campaign images, one model poses wearing an elegant gown ($299; hm.com) that looks identical to the Alexander McQueen dress Kate Middleton wore down the aisle, with the same lace long-sleeves and plunging v-neck silhouette. The only things missing are that 9-foot train and the hefty price tag. (Rumor has it the Duchess of Cambridge's dress cost $434,000 to create.)

