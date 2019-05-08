This H&M Stranger Things Collection Will Actually Be Worn on the Show

Image zoom Courtesy

I don't know about you, but I'm the type of person that binge watched the entire second season of Stranger Things in one weekend. So I've been experiencing serious withdraws for a while now. But H&M is here to fill that Stranger Things-shaped hole in my heart.

The fast-fashion retailer has teamed up with Netflix to release a Stranger Things collection filled with '80s-inspired pieces. The special collection, launching on May 23, includes retro T-shirts, graphic tees, and one-piece swimsuits. The lineup also has a ton of cool accessories like visors and pool slides with the Stranger Things logo.

The show's hearthrob Billy Hargrove, played by Dacre Montgomery, stars in the campaign images. In the promo video, you can see Montgomery playing a sexy lifeguard at the Hawkins community pool.

H&M revealed in a statement that some of the collection items will actually be worn by the actors in the next season of the series, which will debut on July 4. So you're definitely going to want to get your hands on one of the special pieces before they're sold out.

H&M x Stranger Things Visor and Top

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M x Stranger Things Top and Shorts

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M x Stranger Things Tank Top, Shorts, and Romper

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M x Stranger Things Visor, Sunglasses, and Swimsuit

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M x Stranger Things Hat, Tank Top, and Shorts

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M x Stranger Things Sunglasses, Top, and Fanny Pack

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M x Stranger Things Tank Top and Swimming Trunks

H&M x Stranger Things Slides

H&M x Stranger Things Slides

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M x Stranger Things Visor, Sunglasses, and Top