Nobody’s Shopping at H&M, So Get Ready for an Epic Sale

H&M keeps dropping new collections back to back, from the collaborations with high-end designers to the celebrity-endorsed lines. All of the big names have garnered a lot of buzz, but it seems like folks just aren't buying much from H&M these days.

According to H&M's latest quarterly report, the brand has $4.3 billion (yep, billiion with a "b") worth of merch that they haven't been able to sell. And even if the brand does decide to host an epic sale, it still might be tough to get rid of the leftover items, especially since it includes Halloween costumes and Christmas sweaters.

No need to panic, though. H&M is still one of the fast fashion kings, but it looks like the brand is going to have to come harder to keep up with the low prices of brands—like ASOS and Forever 21. And the negative attention recently surrounding the brand isn't helping either. Earlier this year, the international retailer was forced to close stores in South Africa, and The Weeknd severed ties with H&M after the brand released images of a young black boy wearing a "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" sweatshirt.

Sounds like a lot of hard work ahead for H&M, but at least we can look forward to some major sales in the next few months. Right now, the women's section has more than 3,000 items that are marked down up to 80 percent off. Check out our favorites below before they sell out.