This H&M Sale Has $5 Tops and $7 Skirts

Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty
Alexis Bennett
Aug 08, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

It's time to grab those debit cards and get ready to shop because this is the H&M sale that we've all been waiting for. The international retailer is hosting a beyond epic summer blowout event, and the already-affordable offerings are marked down at up to 80 percent off. That means you can cop chic blouses for $5 and skirts for as low as $7. Insane, right?

Well, the good news doesn't stop there. Starting today, H&M is treating both in-store and online shoppers to this amazing deal while supplies last. So you can stop by your local shop and find something cute to wear for this weekend. Or you can skip the lines and easily score major savings on H&M's website.

VIDEO: A 12-Month Guide to What's on Sale

 

There's so much to choose from. But we've already looked through the all of the discounts and gathered the must-have items below. Keep scrolling to discover some of the special deals at the H&M sale below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Ruffled Camisole Top

$5 (Originally $10) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Straight Regular Jeans

$40 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Biker Jacket

$25 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Silk Ruffled Blouse

$80 (Originally $120) SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Pleated Camisole Top

$5 (Originally $18) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Pencil Skirt

$7 (Originally $13) SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Ruffled Bodysuit

$10 (Originally $18) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Skinny Regular Jeans

$13 (Originally $20) SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Short Skirt

$15 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Gingham Top

$15 (Originally $30) SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Wrap Dress

$20 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW

