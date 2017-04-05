No One Will Believe You Purchased These Items from the H&M Sale

Gustavo Caballero/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Apr 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Don't sleep on H&M. The retailer is one the most easily accessible places to score trendy styles at affordable prices. When we say affordable, we mean jaw-dropping deals that would make you mother proud. Right now, the brand is having a sale, and you can find marked-down items at up to 60 percent off.

If you're thinking the selections are just picked-over styles, think again. There are a ton of chic pieces that will make your friends think you spent a million bucks—like metallic dress pants and party-ready dresses.

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward to

Don't take our word for it: See for yourself in our roundup ahead.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Biker Jacket

H&M $30 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Shoulder Bag

H&M $15 (Originally $30) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Denim Dress

H&M $25 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Wide-Leg Pants

H&M $25 (Originally $40) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Sandals

H&M $13 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Jacquard-Weave Dress

H&M $25 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Satin Trench Coat

H&M $35 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Flared Skirt

H&M $20 (Originally $35) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Sleeveless Jumpsuit

H&M $30 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Creped Dress

H&M $18 (orginally $35) SHOP NOW

