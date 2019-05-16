H&M Just Launched a Loyalty Program — and It Includes Discounts at Drybar

Image zoom Courtesy

H&M fans, your loyalty is about to pay off in a major way. On May 16, the fast-fashion retailer announced the launch of the H&M Member loyalty program, and membership comes with a ton of deals.

It's a program that allows you to collect one point for every dollar spent. Some items at H&M will be eligible for double points, helping members reach the next level faster. Once participants rack up 500 points, they'll move to Plus status. That's the highest level, and with it comes free shipping, special events, and limited-edition collections.

If you sign up before May 29, you'll automatically get 20 percent off your next purchase — just for signing up, which is free, by the way. The H&M loyalty program will also make birthdays extra special, giving members a 25 percent discount on any item.

In addition to getting a deal on your birthday outfit, H&M is making sure your hair looks great, too, thanks to a partnership with Drybar. Each person that signs up for the H&M Member loyalty program will automatically receive 20 percent off a blowout or dry style service at any Drybar in the US. H&M will also start offering Drybar services in select locations for loyalty members, so you'd better get on the list now.