This One-Day-Only H&M Halloween Sale Is Spooky Good

Anna Hecht
Oct 19, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Grab your cat ears and fire up your best witch's brew because Halloween is just around the corner.

Happening today, Oct. 19, you can prep for fall's spookiest holiday by shopping your costumes from H&M at a discounted price. For 24 hours only, the Swedish retailer is offering 15 percent off of its Halloween costume selection.

No matter your Oct. 31 style—whether you're looking for a total transformation or want to rock just a few festive accessories—H&M has everything you (and your kiddos) need to prep for trick-or-treating.

Scroll through the stylish selection below to see how you could snag the chicest Halloween costumes this season. If you're also in need of cosmetics to complete your costume, H&M is offering 50 percent off its makeup line—because what's the fun in dressing up without a vampy, red lip? Happy shopping!

Masquerade Chic

Shop the look: 1. Costume dress, $30 (originally $35); hm.com 2. Long gloves, $11 (originally $13); hm.com 3. Glittery costume mask, $8 (originally $10); hm.com

Skeleton Sweatshirt

Shop the look: Skeleton sweatshirt, $8 (originally $10); hm.com

Stylish Superhero

Shop the look: Superhero bodysuit, $21 (originally $25); hm.com

Scary-Chic Skeleton Hair Clips

Shop the look: 2-pack hair clips, $5 (originally $6); hm.com

Bunny Costume

Shop the look: 1. Bunny bodysuit, $21 (originally $25); hm.com 2. 2-pack tights, $6; hm.com 3. Hairband with veil, $11 (originally $13); hm.com

Witch's Cape

Shop the look: Witch's cape, $15 (originally $18); hm.com

Downright Devilish

Shop the look: 1. Sequined bodysuit, $30 (originally $35); hm.com 2. Hairband with horns, $10; hm.com

