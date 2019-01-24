H&M’s Latest Collab Is Unisex and It’s Already Selling Out

Image zoom Courtesy

Sometimes, I just want to throw on a soft T-shirt and a comfortable pair of men's jeans (and, no, I'm not talking about those so-called boyfriend jeans). There's something effortlessly cool gender-free dressing — and H&M is acknowledging that with its latest collection. The Swedish retailer teamed up with Stockholm-based label Eytys, and the two created a unisex line that's every cool kid's dream come true.

The H&M x Eytys collaboration all of the trends we're into right now, from snakeskin print platform sneakers ($60; hm.com) to liquid patent leather jackets ($80; hm.com). And yes, those baggy jeans I've been dreaming about are included in a wide-leg silhouette ($60; hm.com) that will make the '90s jealous.

Image zoom Courtesy

"The collection is all about proportions – creating a distinct unisex silhouette by playing around with loose silhouettes and chunky architectural footwear," Max Schiller, Creative Director of Eytys, explains. "With this collaboration we want to offer our customers a total look that is all about chunky statement shoes and mindful proportions that are genderless," H&M's Acting Head of Menswear Design Ross Lydon adds.

In addition to the gender neutral designs, the prices will also speak to everyone. Accessories start as low as $13, and max out at $200 for investment-worthy boots.