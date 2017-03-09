H&M Is Launching the Unisex Line of Our Dreams

If there’s one thing to know about fashion, it’s that it’s always evolving. Borders blur and norms are challenged. Take for example menswear and womenswear influencing each other (think: boy-borrowed blazer jackets and wingtip oxfords). You know this. I know this. H&M knows this, and that’s why they’re launching a unisex denim collection called Denim United.
On behalf of the Swedish clothing brand, spokesperson Marybeth Schmitt said it best: “It is very natural for us to launch a unisex collection as fashion is constantly evolving and intersecting and today we see there are no boundaries in democratic style. Fashion should always be inclusive.”
The denim line will feature oversized silhouettes and a range of washes for that perfectly slouchy off-duty look. From your next go-to jeans and slashed shorts to jean jackets and fitted overalls to normcore knits and hoodies—here’s the line of not-so-basic basics we’ve all been waiting for.
Get your hands H&M’s Denim United collection available exclusively online at hm.com starting March 23.