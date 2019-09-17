H&M Turned Old Electronics Into Clothes And They Look Extremely Fancy

Image zoom Courtesy

If you're keeping up with sustainable fashion, then chances are you've already heard about H&M's Conscious Collection. Since 2009, the brand has worked to deliver an eco-friendly lineup of clothes made out of unexpected materials like pineapple leaves and algae.

This fall, H&M is introducing three new materials into its sustainable lineup: recycled brass, recycled zinc, and tencel x refibra lyocell. I know that last one is a mouthful, but it's just a mixture of cotton scraps and wood pulp. The recycled brass and recycled zinc is gathered from old electronics and discarded jewelry. H&M melted down scraps, purified them, and molded them into new items.

It might sound difficult to turn used pieces into something pretty, but H&M managed to upcycle the materials into beautiful floral dresses, luxe suits with crystal embellishments, and statement-making blouses that include dramatic ruffles. The collection won't be available to purchase online until September 26, but Irina Shayk has already worn one of the gorgeous designs on the red carpet. Since everything is under $300 and prices start at $15, I'm definitely going to follow her lead and pull out one of the H&M Conscious Collection pieces for my next big event. See more looks from the line below.

