See Every Piece from H&M's Collaboration with Parisian Concept Store Colette

Illustration by Moa Bartling
Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 06, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Update: Colette announced Wednesday, July 12, that it will be closing its doors in December after 20 years. This will not impact the H&M Studio x Colette collection.

"Until our last day, nothing will change," the store said in a statement. "Colette will continue to renew itself each week with exclusive collaborations and offerings, also available on our website colette.fr." 

H&M is no stranger to design collaborations. The fashion giant has teamed up with everyone from Kenzo to Zara Larsson, and now a Parisian concept store can be added to the list.

Colette is a cult retail store in Paris that sells everything from clothes to toys, and H&M is partnering with them on a nine-piece collection inspired by New York City.

“We really thought about the modern woman’s wardrobe and what she needs in it—sharp outerwear, soft dresses, flattering knits and statement accessories," said Pernilla Wohlfahrt, H&M’s head of design and creative director, in a press release.

"For the H&M Studio x Colette collection in particular, we not only combined contrasting fabrics in a garment, but also brought in more color contrast with the signature Colette blue, which created a more graphic structure and a new, fearless attitude."

While you won't be able to buy this collection on colette.fr and at the brick-and-mortar store until Aug. 21, you can scroll through the individual pieces in the meantime to get your H&M fashion fix.

sleeveless round-neck mini-dress 

yarn-dyed checked dress with long sleeves

Blue mini skirt with pockets

High-neck chiffon mini-dress with ruffled cuffs

white blouse with graffiti overlay  

Blue A-line anorak-poncho hybrid in a wool-nylon mix 

Turtleneck in colette blue

Split fabric black and grey dress with distressed edges 

Long-sleeved colette blue tie dress

