H&M's New Wedding Dress Collection Is Super-Beautiful and Super-Affordable

H&M debuted its first wedding dress, priced at a mere $99, in 2015. Since then the retailer has continued to offer brides and wedding guests all sorts of affordable options. Its latest bridal collection, released just in time for all those spring and summer events, is full of pretty gowns at amazing price points. And for the first time, H&M is coming out with a bridal lingerie collection as well that includes robes for your bridal party to get ready in as well as the perfect lace bodysuit to change into after the festivities end.

One item that's sure to sell out is the long-sleeve lace wedding dress, which looks just like Kate Middleton's timeless Alexander McQueen gown. There's also a pearl hair clip with a veil attached to help finish off the princess-worthy look.

Check out the full lookbook below.

