The Brand Behind the Viral Nap Dress Just Launched Cozy Sweaters You'll Want to Wear All Fall

Hill House's popular Nap Dress has been surrounded by hype ever since it launched. I was excited to get my hands on one, but I felt a little skeptical (as with anything that goes viral) — would I be obsessed with it like everyone else? Unsurprisingly, like many, it was love at first sight. I was immediately obsessed, so of course I was buzzing with excitement when I heard that the brand was launching a new fall collection that not only includes new Nap Dress prints and colors, but cozy sweaters and sweater dresses, too.

The home and fashion brand that introduced the viral dress to the world has mastered the art of casually dressy pieces, and its latest launches are no exception to that vibe. Hill House's new line of comfy-but-glam staples includes everything from puff-sleeve crop tops to colorful sweaters to sleek body suits; you'll probably notice a lot of new patterns, colors, and materials, too.

"The Hill House fall fashion collection draws inspiration from British interiors and vintage textiles, with a lively yet soft palette designed to take you through fall and beyond," Nell Diamond, founder and CEO of Hill House tells InStyle. "There's so much newness from sweaters to shirting, the collection really includes a range perfect for layering and fall style needs."

Courtesy

Shop now: $125; hillhousehome.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

Hill House's sweater drop comes just in time as we're putting away our summer clothes — but that doesn't mean you'll have to say goodbye to those bright, fun colors. In fact, the brand's merino wool cropped sweaters, available in shades like light pink and mint green, will provide a pop of color for your fall wardrobe.

You'll also find other cozy goodies like grandpa-style cardigans, but don't worry, Hill House hasn't left out the Nap Dresses. The brand launched new colors and patterns for both short and long dresses, including a dark forest green Ellie dress and fresh Louisa dress florals, as part of the fall collection. Accessories like a headband, laptop sleeve, and travel pouch are also available.

Courtesy

Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

Hill House isn't stopping at sweaters for the upcoming season — you can expect to see a line of jackets from the brand later this month, too. I don't know about you, but I'm more than ready for fall after perusing this drop. Shop Hill House's latest styles here before they inevitably sell out.

Courtesy

Shop now: $125; hillhousehome.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $75; hillhousehome.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $75; hillhousehome.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $125; hillhousehome.com