whitelogo
whitelogo
High-Waisted Pants
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
High-Waisted Pants
InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
high waisted pants
Mischa Barton in 18th Amendment jeans
Colin MacFarlane/Splash
high waisted pants
Ciara in Grey Ant jeans
Jemal Countess/WireImage
high waisted pants
Jessica Simpson
Rodrigo Marques/Splash
high waisted pants
Gwen Stefani in L.A.M.B.
Sara De Boer/Retna
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Colin MacFarlane/Splash
high waisted pants
Mischa Barton in 18th Amendment jeans
Advertisement
2 of 4
Jemal Countess/WireImage
high waisted pants
Ciara in Grey Ant jeans
3 of 4
Rodrigo Marques/Splash
high waisted pants
Jessica Simpson
Advertisement
4 of 4
Sara De Boer/Retna
high waisted pants
Gwen Stefani in L.A.M.B.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!