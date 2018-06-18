The High-Waist Denim Shorts You've Been Looking For

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Summer and shorts go together like ice-cream and cones. Of course, you could just throw on any pair of shorts, but we, specifically, love high-waist denim shorts. The love affair is real, especially since high-waist denim shorts offer a slimming effect. All you have to do is find a structured pair with just the right amount of stretch, and you'll instantly notice how effortlessly they'll smooth and shape the midsection.
And what we love the most about high-waist denim shorts? They come in so many different variations, from edgy, distressed styles to preppy, cuffed designs. Find your perfect pair by browsing our roundup below.
VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement