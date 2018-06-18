The High-Waist Denim Shorts You've Been Looking For

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jun 18, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Summer and shorts go together like ice-cream and cones. Of course, you could just throw on any pair of shorts, but we, specifically, love high-waist denim shorts. The love affair is real, especially since high-waist denim shorts offer a slimming effect. All you have to do is find a structured pair with just the right amount of stretch, and you'll instantly notice how effortlessly they'll smooth and shape the midsection.

And what we love the most about high-waist denim shorts? They come in so many different variations, from edgy, distressed styles to preppy, cuffed designs. Find your perfect pair by browsing our roundup below.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Vintage High-Rise Lee Denim Mom Short

Urban Outfitters $49 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Mom Short in Vintage Blue

ASOS Curve $45 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Andel Belted Distressed Denim Shorts

Iro $216 (Originally $360) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Rigid Re-Release Le Original Shorts

Frame Denim $215 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Tie-Waist Short in Chambray

J. Crew $70 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

High-Waist Distressed Cutoff Shorts

7 for All Mankind $179 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Super High Waisted Cutoff Cheeky Original Denim Shorts

Express $25 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Joan Distressed Denim Shorts

J Brand Denim $100 (Originally $200) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

The Short Frayed Denim Shorts

Re/done $225 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

