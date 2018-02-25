9 Things I Wore In High School That Are Back in Style

Mikel Roberts/Sygma via Getty Images
Alexis Parente (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Feb 25, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Ah, high school. A time of such ... awkwardness. You had braces! You had crushes! You had ... platform slides.

Some of those old high school memories are best left where they live: in the past. But if recent fashion seasons have proven anything, it's that some of those tried and true styles come back to haunt you (even if it's in a very chic way). From Juicy Couture tracksuits to that Prada nylon backpack, we're seeing it all come back in a big way. And our inner 14-year-old couldn't be more excited.

VIDEO: Fashion's It Girls Are Making Fanny Packs Cool Again

 

Shop all the things you wish you had when you were in high school, here.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Prada Backpack

$1,020 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Denim on Denim

Shop the look: Topshop denim jacket, $85; topshop.com. Topshop denim high rise, $70; topshop.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Friendship Bracelets

$120 set of 3 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Platform Slides

$480 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Juicy Couture Sweatsuit

Shop the look: Juicy Couture zip up, $80; juicycouture.com. Juicy Couture skirt, $70; juicycouture.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Mom Jeans

$251 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Chokers

$8 (Originally $32) SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Adidas Shower Slides

$45 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Hoop Earrings

$55 SHOP NOW

