whitelogo
whitelogo
High-Contrast Dressing
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
High-Contrast Dressing
InStyle.com
Apr 01, 2015 @ 10:10 am
the look black and white
Rachel Bilson in custom-made Brian Reyes
John Shearer/WireImage
the look black and white
Kate Bosworth wearing Marc Jacobs
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
the look black and white
Mischa Barton wearing custom-made Brian Reyes
James Devaney/WireImage
the look black and white
Christina Milian in Couture Couture by Juicy Couture
Frank Micelotta/Getty
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
John Shearer/WireImage
the look black and white
Rachel Bilson in custom-made Brian Reyes
Advertisement
2 of 4
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
the look black and white
Kate Bosworth wearing Marc Jacobs
3 of 4
James Devaney/WireImage
the look black and white
Mischa Barton wearing custom-made Brian Reyes
Advertisement
4 of 4
Frank Micelotta/Getty
the look black and white
Christina Milian in Couture Couture by Juicy Couture
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!