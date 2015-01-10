Golden Globes Nominee Helen Mirren's Red Carpet Style Proves that Age is Just a Number

Rita Kokshanian
Jan 10, 2015

If you're looking for matronly dresses, you won't find them in Helen Mirren's closet. The British Dame may be 69-years-old, but she's proving that glamour and style is ageless on every red carpet she walks. From a wild Dolce & Gabbana dress topped with a leather moto jacket to a figure-hugging teal Elie Saab gown with a keyhole cutout to a breathtaking Jacques Azagury gown with sheer paneling, it's obvious that Mirren's isn't afraid to take a risk—and show off her age-defying figure and sense of style at the same time.

This year's Golden Globes mark the actress's 13th time being nominated. She's up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in The Hundred-Foot Journey. In anticipation of Sunday night's show, we're taking a look back at Mirren's best red carpet looks ever. Click through our gallery to see them all!

1 of 18 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2015

Mirren stepped out in NYC in a floral Dolce & Gabbana dress to promote her new movie, Woman in Gold.

2 of 18 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

In Carmen Marc Valvo, 2015

At Roundabout Theatre Company's 2015 Spring Gala, Mirren highlighted her hourglass figure in a midnight blue Carmen Marc Valvo creation with sheer lace detailing. 

3 of 18 Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2015

A nominee that night for The Hundred-Foot Journey, the star glowed at the Golden Globes red carpet in her embellished Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.  

4 of 18 Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2015

The London native mixed floral, key, and leopard prints by Dolce & Gabbana as she promoted The Hundred-Foot Journey.

5 of 18 Jeffery Mayer/Wire Image

In Elie Saab Couture, 2014

Neil Lane diamonds and a Swarovski clutch complemented her high-wattage Elie Saab Couture gown at the Producers Guild of America Awards.

6 of 18 Landov

In Jacques Azagury, 2014

The British Dame donned an elegant Jacques Azagury gown paired with Gina shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Asprey jewels for the 2014 British Academy Film Awards in London.
7 of 18 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

In Escada, 2014

The elaborate brocade on Mirren's Escada gown took eight weeks to complete before she wore it to accept a SAG Award for her performance in Phil Spector.

8 of 18 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Jenny Packham, 2014

The actress glowed in a green embellished Jenny Packham gown with coordinating Roger Vivier clutch and emerald jewels on the Golden Globes red carpet.

9 of 18 MediaPunch Inc / Rex USA

In Elie Saab, 2013

Mirren was a vision in a beautiful emerald green Elie Saab gown at the premiere of Red 2 in Los Angeles. She accessorized with a gold clutch and coral bangle.
10 of 18 Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage

In Jenny Packham, 2013

At the London premiere of Red 2, the actress fittingly chose a crimson crystal-embellished Jenny Packham dress.   

11 of 18 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In Badgley Mischka, 2013

The actress wore a black long-sleeved Badgley Mischka gown with gold embellishments to the 2013 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a miniseries or TV movie for her role in Phil Spector.

12 of 18 AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN

In Escada, 2013

Mirren arrived for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a bright Escada gown, statement jewels, and a bronze Tory Burch box clutch.
13 of 18 Jon Furniss/WireImage

In Dolce & Gabbana, 2011

Meow! Mirren topped a leopard print Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress with a leather biker jacket for an unexpectedly edgy look at the London premiere of Arthur.
14 of 18 Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

In Michael Kors, 2011

For a Manhattan screening of The Debt, the actress looked red hot in a crimson Michael Kors sheath dress, which she added gemstone brooches to.
15 of 18 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In Elie Saab, 2010

The actress showed off some serious jewels when she attended the annual Chopard Trophy presentation at the Hotel Martinez during the 63rd annual Cannes Film Festival. Mirren's gray silk Elie Saab’s Vintage Couture Collection gown was the perfect backdrop her Chopard necklace and cocktail ring.
16 of 18 WENN.com

In Elie Saab, 2010

At the premiere of Robin Hood at the Cannes Film Festival, the actress added extra effect to her black jersey Elie Saab gown with a pair of diamond-and-platinum cuffs from Chopard.

17 of 18 Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA

In Badgley Mischka, 2010

At the Golden Globes that year, where Mirren was a presenter, she looked like the picture of elegance in a long-sleeve navy Badgley Mischka Couture ball gown with a hand-embroidered petal skirt, Fred Leighton sapphire and diamond pendant earrings, and a Badgley Mischka crystal evening clutch.
18 of 18 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Christian Lacroix, 2007

Mirren showed the world that at 61, she could shine as sparkly as the younger starlets. For the Oscars that year, she stunned in a champagne-colored Christian Lacroix gown with a flowing chiffon skirt and delicate bead-encrusted bodice.

