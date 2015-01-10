Golden Globes Nominee Helen Mirren's Red Carpet Style Proves that Age is Just a Number

If you're looking for matronly dresses, you won't find them in Helen Mirren's closet. The British Dame may be 69-years-old, but she's proving that glamour and style is ageless on every red carpet she walks. From a wild Dolce & Gabbana dress topped with a leather moto jacket to a figure-hugging teal Elie Saab gown with a keyhole cutout to a breathtaking Jacques Azagury gown with sheer paneling, it's obvious that Mirren's isn't afraid to take a risk—and show off her age-defying figure and sense of style at the same time.

This year's Golden Globes mark the actress's 13th time being nominated. She's up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her role in The Hundred-Foot Journey. In anticipation of Sunday night's show, we're taking a look back at Mirren's best red carpet looks ever. Click through our gallery to see them all!

