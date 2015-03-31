whitelogo
whitelogo
Heavy Necking
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Heavy Necking
InStyle.com
Mar 31, 2015 @ 4:23 pm
neck plates
Ellen Pompeo in Lanvin
Frank Micelotta/Getty
neck plates
Joely Richardson in Cynthia Rowley
Evan Agostini/Getty
neck plates
Cameron Diaz in Gucci
Richard Young/Startraks
neck plates
Linda Evangelista in YSL
WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Frank Micelotta/Getty
neck plates
Ellen Pompeo in Lanvin
Advertisement
2 of 4
Evan Agostini/Getty
neck plates
Joely Richardson in Cynthia Rowley
3 of 4
Richard Young/Startraks
neck plates
Cameron Diaz in Gucci
Advertisement
4 of 4
WireImage
neck plates
Linda Evangelista in YSL
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!