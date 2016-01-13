Shop 9 Fabulous Heavy-Duty Winter Coats

Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana
Jan 13, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Aside from your well-worn gloves, luxe knit hat, and sturdy snow boots, the one thing you can’t live without this winter is a heavy jacket—your coat often becomes a second skin this time of year. Now, if you have yet to invest in a plush winter topper, don’t worry, it’s not too late. That’s why we did some extensive research to pull together a selection of the warmest, wind blocking jackets out there. From belted down puffers to colorful parkas accented with fur, ahead, 9 heavy-duty winter coats to bundle up in.

RELATED: These Celebrities Demonstrate How to Make a Parka Look Chic

1 of 9 Courtesy

Canada Goose 

Between its slim fit, removable hood, fleece-lined pockets, and head turning color—this parka has everything you need. 

$695; canada-goose.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Helly Hansen 

Snuggle up this season in a jacket this is not only warm, but also waterproof, windproof, and breathable.

$400; hellyhansen.com

 

3 of 9 Courtesy

Moncler 

This fur-trimmed coat is an elevated take on a standard black puffer.

$2,950; farfetch.com 

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Altuzarra

This khaki green parka comes with a detachable ribbed velvet collar, giving you two looks for the price of one.

$2,029 (originally $4,059); matchesfashion.com 

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Toni Sailer 

Fit for your next ski trip, this hip length ombre puffer with insulated padding will keep you warm without weighing you down. 

$1,353; matchesfashion.com 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

The North Face 

Add some color to your winter wardrobe with this quilted teal puffer.

$249; thenorthface.com 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Moose Knuckles 

Fashion forward accents, like an adjustable waistline and fur-lined hood, allow you to show off your style while still keeping warm. 

$1,595; mooseknucklescanada.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Mackage 

The leather trim and mock neck offers an edgy take on your puffer.

$399 (originally $650); aritzia.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Uniqlo

A belted topper shows off your shape when it’s cold out.

$100 (originally $130); uniqlo.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!