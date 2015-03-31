Head-Turning Spring Looks

A neutral sweater or blazer will make this sleek, pleated dress work-friendly. But after work, bring some attitude to those otherwise prim pleats by adding some earth-tone platform sandals and dangling gold earrings.
Then, add a small accent braid along your browline, or a low, tight ponytail. For a perfectly smooth finish, try John Frieda® Full Repair™ Touch-up Flyaway Tamer.
Orange Pop
This sporty dress in the season’s biggest color—tangerine—has plenty of spring spirit during the day and can be teamed up with flats to stay on the go. Come evening, lose the neutral accessories and add some high heels and a shimmery gold belt. Then, take your wavy locks and use one pin to help sweep your curls over one shoulder.
For perfect-looking ends, apply John Friedai Full Repairamp#153; Perfect Ends Deep Infusion to wet hair to weightlessly reverse the look and feel of damage, leaving hair smooth, shiny and full of body.
Power Up Your LBD
A little black dress can easily work undercover during the day—just add a blazer or a loose, gently ruffled cardigan on top, perhaps a pastel pink, yellow or seafoam for a crisp contrast. To give the look more drama after work, lose the jacket and pull your hair up in a high ponytail, with a few wisps framing your face. Then, step into some bold-colored pumps, and grab an eye-catching clutch in hot pink or red.
Pure Panache
A white dress, perfect for a long afternoon of picnicking, needs only one thing to transition into a nighttime classic: a black, tuxedo-style jacket. Sweep your hair into a loose chignon for the full champagne-and-strawberries effect, and accent it with a bold necklace and silvery heels. For all-day full-bodied styles, try John Frieda® Full Repair™ Style Revival™ Heat-Activated Styling Spray, which works with heat tools to create shiny versatile styles that last.
Bronze Beauty
This year, you can wear glossy, golden fabrics day or night. During the day, you can bring out their earthy side by pairing them with sandals, flats or neutral leggings. By night, you can amp up the look by smoothing your locks into a retro, bumped-up ponytail. Keep the golden bangles for the evening—and change into some strappy gold-toned heels—but don’t add jewelry by your face, which might compete with your glam hairstyle.
Playing with Blocks
Even if you’re wearing two bold color blocks by day, you can splurge on one more by night—like topping this dress with a cropped, sunset-orange jacket, or carrying a small, pop-of-color clutch. If it’s getting chilly out, add some high-contrast black leggings. To soften the geometric vibe, pull your bob into a low ponytail, held elegantly with a wide barrette, for a smooth, sophisticated look.
