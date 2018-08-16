The Latest Hana Tajima x Uniqlo Collection Just Landed — And We Want Everything!

Courtesy
Laura Reilly
Aug 16, 2018
Minimalist women of all backgrounds are invited to fall in love with Hana Tajima’s latest collection in collaboration with UNIQLO, which launched today.

The New York-based designer’s fifth collection with the retailer includes pieces that can be styled for weekend and workwear, but more importantly, it can be worn by all women, regardless of race, culture, or religious beliefs. A Muslim herself, Tajima built silky hijabs and beautifully gauzy, modest separates into the Fall/Winter 2018 line, in accordance with Islamic code of dress. Both Muslims and non-Muslims alike will appreciate the sophistication and thoughtfulness of her latest UNIQLO collab.

Tajima cites “the space between day and night, light and dark” as the inspiration for her season-cradling collection, and its colors — midnight blue, emerald green, chartreuse, peach, and warm grey — evoke the shift of mood from summer to fall. Shop our favorite picks from her 41-piece collection below, and take advantage of free shipping being offered today only.

1 of 5 Courtesy

HPJ FLARE PRINTED LONG-SLEEVE LONG DRESS

$50
2 of 5 Courtesy

HPJ MOCK NECK LONG-SLEEVE TUNIC

$20
3 of 5 Courtesy

HPJ SQUARE PRINTED STOLE

$15
HPJ LAYERED BLOUSON

HPJ LAYERED BLOUSON

$50
5 of 5 Courtesy

HPJ CREPE TAPERED ANKLE-LENGTH PANTS

$30

