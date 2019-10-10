Atlantic-Pacific's Blair Eadie Just Released a Fall Collection That's Going to Sell Out in No Time

Image zoom Coliena Rentmeester

Halogen and Atlantic-Pacific teased us earlier this fall by releasing its popular bow blouse in the form of a dress. Now the duo is back, and will be launching a full collection that embodies Atlantic Pacific blogger Blair Eadie's fun, quirky style.

Think of everything you need to stylishly make it through the colder months, and you'll find it all in this collab, from cool leather pants to gold button-embellished sweaters.The collection also has adorable pleated skirts and pretty pussy-bow blouses, and a few cool suits to wear to the office in baby blue and bright pink. The Halogen x Atlantic Pacific team went all out in the coat department, too, with ultra-feminine, polka dot-covered styles and a heart-print jacket that's sure to sell out.

No outfit is complete without accessories, so the two brands made sure to include socks, tights, belts, shoes, and headbands to finish off your look.

The collection is affordable, with prices starting as low as $12 and maxing out at $250. The sizing is also pretty great, with the entire collection available in sizes 00-18 (a few styles go up to a size 24).

If you're planning to shop the collection online, you'd better move quickly. Everything will likely sell out fast. If you don't have any luck online, you can also try heading to your local Nordstrom as select stores will also carry the Halogen x Atlantic Pacific line.

