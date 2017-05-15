How One Shoe Designer Packs Light and Travels in Style

Brooke Ely Danielson
May 15, 2017

We're taking major fashion inspo from one California based shoe designer this summer. If you don't know her already you soon will because Haley Boyd, founder and creative director of Marais USA, is our latest fashion crush—and her most recent trip to Italy was Instagram perfection. Haley knows how to pack, and while most of us struggle with what to bring on vacation she seamlessly takes her insane sense of style on the road, even abroad. 

Haley's classic looks are ideal for travel because these pieces can be mixed and matched to give your outfits staying power. For nights out pack a slip dress which you can roll up and slip in your suitcase, taking up next to no room. A blazer, black pants and a T-shirt will take you from sightseeing by day to a casual dinner at night.

Want to get Haley's looks? Scroll through and shop her undeniably chic travel outfits. 

DAY 1 (PHOTO AT TOP)

Day look striped to perfection

Shop the look: J.Crew tee, $40; jcrew.com. Madewell jeans, $115; madewell.com. Garrett Leight sunglasses, $495; shopbop.com. Marais USA mules, $220; maraisusa.com

Day 2

A chic black ensemble to impress

Shop the look: Vince camisol, $225; vince.com. Mango sweater, $60; mango.com. Rag & Bone pants, $295; intermixonline.com. Marais USA heels, $225; maraisusa.com. Samuji bag, $300; thedreslyn.com

Day 3

Baby Blue Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Shop the look: Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, $380 net-a-porter.com.

Day 4

A girly and flirty off-the-shoulder look

Shop the look: Draper James top, $240; net-a-porter.com. Ellery skirt, $845; net-a-porter.com. Marais USA mules, $245; maraisusa.com

Day 5

A Perfectly pulled together look for a casual dinner

Shop the look: H&M tee, $10; hm.com. Raey blazer, $410; matchesfashion.com. Diane Von Furstenberg trousers, $250; matchesfashion.com. Marais USA sandals, $198; maraisusa.com

Day 6 

A fiery red slip dress can be easily packed 

Shop the look: Raquel Allegra dress, $395; net-a-porter.com. Edie Parke tote, $995; modoperandi.com. Marais USA mules, $235; maraisusa.com

Day 7

Beach Bikini Ready

Shop the look: J. Crew bikini bottoms, $30 (originally $44); jcrew.com. J. Crew underwire bikini top, $56; jcrew.com

