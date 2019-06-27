Gwyneth Paltrow's Summer Style Boils Down to These 3 Wardrobe Essentials

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Gwyneth Paltrow is living it up right now while on vacation with her husband Brad Falchuk. Over the past few days there have been pics of the couple enjoying gelato and taking in the breathtaking views of Florence, Italy. But the most noteworthy part of their envy-inducing trip has to be Paltrow's classic summer style. Actually, the 46-year-old has been dressed to the nines throughout the entire month. Not in a look-at-my-fancy-outfit type of way; Paltrow's style is more of a I'm-cute-and-I'm-not-even-trying aesthetic.

It can be tough to get it right when the weather's scorching, but Paltrow has mastered her summer style. Year after year, the actress keeps three essentials in rotation. Below, her unofficial summer uniform.

The Matching Set

Image zoom Focus Pictures / BACKGRID

A matching set is the ultimate summer style hack. You don't have to worry about finding the right blouse for your shorts, or what pieces work best together. And if you're feeling really ambitious, you can mix and match the separates, thereby doubling your summer outfit options.

On Gwyneth: Goop x La Doublej Silk Boy Shirt, $495; goop.com. Goop x La Doublej Boxer Silk Shorts, $265; goop.com. Fitbit Inspire HR, $99; amazon.com. Alexandre Birman Clarita Sneakers, $395; nordstrom.com.

The Shirtdress

Image zoom GWYNETHPALTROW/INSTAGRAM

A breezy dress is obviously a no-brainer for summer. But a long-sleeve shirtdress that's loose and airy is a more sophisticated approach to sundress season. Paltrow's design has a belt, which gives the boxy fit more of a shape. Pile on the necklaces, throw on your favorite shades, and top things off with a straw hat for the full look.

On Gwyneth: G. Label Short Puff-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress, $395; goop.com. Ray-Ban 3025 Large Metal Aviator Sunglasses, $153; saks.com.

The Cropped Trousers

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Paltrow and cropped, wide-leg trousers go way back — she's been wearing them since the early 2000s. The pair that Paltrow wore earlier this month while in Los Angeles has a sporty vibe, with a drawstring waist and double stripes along the side. It's perfect for when you want the comfy feel of sweatpants, but don't want to look like a slob.

On Gwyneth: Classic Rodarte Graphic T-Shirt ($130; neimanmarcus.com), G Sport Wide Leg Track Pants, $80; goop.com.