Gwyneth Paltrow Was Able to Escape a Wardrobe Malfunction Thanks to This Clever Undergarment

After taking a year off from the Met Gala, Gwyneth Paltrow is back, and she completely shut it down in a dreamy Chloé gown. The silk, hand-pleated dress wasn't exactly on theme, but it was certainly a beautiful one, with a slightly sheer finish. The hero of the outfit was underneath, though. Paltrow made sure she didn't show too much skin by wearing a full-bottom Commando bodysuit underneath her sheer gown.

If you're not familiar with Commando, the name says it all. It's the closest you can actually get to going commando without actually going commando. The brand specializes in seamless red-carpet undergarments, and so many stars, from Rihanna to Olivia Munn, have relied on the label's seamless panties and boy shorts to make sure their fancy outfits don't reveal all.

Even while posing for all of those flashing cameras on the pink carpet, Paltrow's see-through look never wavered into wardrobe malfunction territory.