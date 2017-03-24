A Comprehensive Guide to Buying T-Shirts This Spring

One of the most important closet staples is the T-shirt. Whether you're relaxing in your favorite sweats or out and about in leather pants, the T-shirt always brings a casual-cool vibe to whatever outfit you've got on.

We suggest having a wide variety of tees for all occasions, but keep in mind that not all T-shirts are created equal. There are, of course, many cuts, colors, and patterns to choose from. Those that are appropriate for a concert probably won't work as well in the office. Ahead, 13 tees to restock your wardrobe

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring