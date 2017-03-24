A Comprehensive Guide to Buying T-Shirts This Spring

Christian Vierig/Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 24, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

One of the most important closet staples is the T-shirt. Whether you're relaxing in your favorite sweats or out and about in leather pants, the T-shirt always brings a casual-cool vibe to whatever outfit you've got on.

We suggest having a wide variety of tees for all occasions, but keep in mind that not all T-shirts are created equal. There are, of course, many cuts, colors, and patterns to choose from. Those that are appropriate for a concert probably won't work as well in the office. Ahead, 13 tees to restock your wardrobe

 

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

1 of 4 Courtesy

The graphic Tee

Shop the look: MM6 by Maison Margiela, $218; matchesfashion.com. Topshop, $50; topshop.com.  J. Crew, $45; jcrew.com

Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

The Striped Tee

Shop the look:  Saint Laurent, $550; matchesfashion.com. Mira Mikati, $505; net-a-porter.com. Burberry, $306; matchesfashion.com

3 of 4 Courtesy

The Classic Tee

Shop the look: Madewell, $20; net-a-porter.com. Vince, $255; net-a-porter.com. James Perse, $145; net-a-porter.com. The Great, $145; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

The Vintage-Inspired Tee

Shop the look: Kansai Yamamoto, $190; farfetch.com. Madeworn, $160; net-a-porter.com. Solid Threads $28; solidthreads.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!