The Green Monday Sales Are Waaaay Better Than Cyber Monday

You might not have heard of it, but Green Monday is about to put Cyber Monday sales to shame. The special day, which falls on the second Monday in December, is said to be the biggest shopping day of the year according to eBay. I mean the timing makes sense, especially since folks are actually starting to cross people off of their shopping list before shipping deadlines leave them in a rut. Several brands have jumped on the bandwagon, and are helping you save some green with major discounts and—you guessed it—free shipping.

We've rounded up the best Green Monday deals that need to be on your radar. So get to it before the 24-hour period is over.

Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat

Hit up the sale section at Nordstrom right now. They've got deals at up to 50 percent off across all categories—like women's men's, kids, and home. That means you can score a crisp white, coat like Megan Markle's on sale.

Guess available at Nordstrom $140 (Originally $240) SHOP NOW
Bradshaw Smart Watch, 44.5mm

Look out for special deals across all clearance and sale items at Bloomingdales. You could save a total of 65 percent off of your purchase if you're lucky.

Michael Kors available at Bloomingdales $199 (Originally $350) SHOP NOW
Slippers

Make sure you use the promo code FRIENDS to score an extra 30 percent off of select purchases at Macy's. We're grabbing these plush slippers for a friend.

Lauren Ralph Lauren available at Macy's $16 (Originally $39) SHOP NOW
On My Ouai Kit

Get your hands on a free trial-size bottle of the popular Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation in any shade when you spend $25 or more and use the code UHD4YOU at Sephora.

Ouai available at Sephora $25 SHOP NOW
Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Vault

Save $20 for every $100 you spend at Target (offer excludes toys). Plus you can buy and get one at 50 percent off on beauty gift sets.

NYX available at Target $65 SHOP NOW
Maverick Mini Shoulder Bag

Save an extra 20 percent off sale and clearance items at Neiman Marcus only for today.

Marc Jacobs available at Neiman Marcus $255 (Originally $425) SHOP NOW
Cooks 10-pc. Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

Take an extra 30 percent off when you spend $100 or more at JCPenney. Just use code 7HURRY today only.

available at JCPenney $68 (Originally $200) SHOP NOW

