Great Jeans for Every Body

THE JEANS Hudson: Boot Cut JeanWHY THEY WORK The button pockets add the appearance of volume. Keep in mind that you want pockets that are proportional to your butt size, so if you have a small behind, opt for littler pockets. If your butt is on the longer, flatter side, you want larger pockets-small ones will make your rear look wider and flatter.BUY ONLINE NOW $154; shopbop.com