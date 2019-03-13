This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Put an End to Button-Up Shirts With Annoying Boob Gaps

Image zoom Courtesy

Do you remember when Meghan Markle was photographed last year wearing Frank & Eileen button-down shirts not once, but twice? Well I do. It's part of my job to report on every single one of her outfits, but I particularly remember those looks because of her effortlessly polished blouse — a wardrobe essential every woman should own.

At the time, I'd been looking everywhere for a classic white button-up that checked all of the boxes: great quality, great fit, great price. Oprah Winfrey's a fan of the shirts, too, and has even included the brand in her favorite things roundup. Sadly, Frank & Eileen shirts ring up at $228, a bit out of my budget. But the same woman who founded Frank & Eileen just created another brand called Grayson, and it, too, specializes in button-ups (for $90 - $100 less).

Grayson officially launches on March 14 at Nordstrom and Anthropologie stores with The Hero shirt in a collection of 15 colors and prints. The cotton tops are pre-shrunk, so you don't have to worry about annoying shrinkage after washing and drying. But what's really revolutionary about the fit is the unique size chart, which uses a scale of 01-05. The system correlates your height and weight, rather than your measurements, to ensure the best fit. For instance, I usually wear a size 6 or a medium. But I'm 5'7" and weigh 140 pounds, so on Grayson's sizing chart, I wear a size 03.

Image zoom Courtesy

I was a little nervous that shirt might not fit. But after trying it on, I can honestly say the fit was A-1. The silhouette almost looked tailored, and I didn't get that annoying boob gap that tends to happens with other button-ups. Shop them for yourself at Nordstrom and Anthro now.