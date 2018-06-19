This Is Exactly What the Grandmother of the Bride Should Wear

Paul Hackett - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Jenna Pizzuta (Market) and Ruthie Friedlander (Text)
Jun 19, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

You have your dress, your bridal party is nothing short of perfect, and mom looks like royalty. The only person left to style? The true Queen: Grandma.

Sure, she's been to her fair share of weddings, but make your's extra special by styling her in something elegant, yet modern that will allow her personality to truly show. Don't get bogged down by supposed "rules." There's no "right" length or "right fit." Find a piece that she feels she can have fun in without sacrificing her style. Add accessories that will make her feel like she's walking a red carpet. And of course, a clutch to hold all the tissues she'd ever need. Here, from dresses to jewelry and everything in between, 12 pieces to consider.

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Arrives at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

1 of 12 Courtesy

Sequined Lace Belted Gown and Jacket

R&M Richards $129 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

3/4 Sleeve Embroidered Midi Dress

Alex Evenings $189 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Beaded Mesh Mock Two-Piece Gown

Pisarro Nights $143 (originally $238) SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Ankle Strap Sandals

Imagine by Vince Camuto $140 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Satin Slingback Kitten Heel Pumps

Badgley Mischka $215 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Embellished Satin Flats

Nina $63 (originally $69) SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

3-Piece Chiffon Pant Suit

Le Bos $128 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

2-Piece Metallic Pant Suit

JCP Fashion $120 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

3-Piece Embellished Pant Suit

SL Fashions $129 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Delicate Pave Necklace

Kate Spade $78 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Pearl Drop Earrings

BHLDN $75 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Envelope Clutch

Loeffler Randall $275 SHOP NOW

