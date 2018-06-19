This Is Exactly What the Grandmother of the Bride Should Wear

You have your dress, your bridal party is nothing short of perfect, and mom looks like royalty. The only person left to style? The true Queen: Grandma.

Sure, she's been to her fair share of weddings, but make your's extra special by styling her in something elegant, yet modern that will allow her personality to truly show. Don't get bogged down by supposed "rules." There's no "right" length or "right fit." Find a piece that she feels she can have fun in without sacrificing her style. Add accessories that will make her feel like she's walking a red carpet. And of course, a clutch to hold all the tissues she'd ever need. Here, from dresses to jewelry and everything in between, 12 pieces to consider.

