11 Graduation Gifts Ideas So Good You'll Wish You Could Go Back to College

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
May 08, 2018 @ 10:00 am

It's almost time to raise a glass and celebrate our favorite graduates.You've probably already finalized the dress you're going to wear to the ceremony, but choosing the perfect gift isn't as easy. No need to sweat. We've gathered some clever gift ideas that she's sure to appreciate, from office essentials that will keep her looking polished to tech accessories that are anything but boring. Whether she's graduating from high school or finally earning that Ph.D, she'll appreciate one of these chic gift ideas below.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Boucle Cropped Jacket

Topshop $110 SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

Emergency Travel Blanket

Flight 001 $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

The Transport Tote

Madewell $168 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Dream Big Grad Jar

Paper Source $20 SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

17 Month Medium Agenda

Ban.do $17 (Originally $28) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

The Ava Sandal

Stuart Weitzman $365 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

15" Computer Case

Marc Jacobs $110 SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

Belted Denim Coat

J. Crew $140 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

14K Gold Pearl Earrings

White/Space $295 SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

Perforated Duffel Bag

Deux Lux $145 SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Plattan II Headphones

Urbanears $50 SHOP NOW

