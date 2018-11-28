Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wear-Everywhere Dress Is 60% Off

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

I said I wasn't going to do it. I made a promise to myself that I wouldn't spend any money this year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Just when I thought my bank account was safe and all of the deals were over, I discovered Goop's sale section. And damn it. It's good.

Like, this isn't one of those measly sales with a lousy 10 percent off. The discounts start at 60 percent off. Keyword: start. That's major, especially since there are so many luxury designers included, from Stella McCartney to MM6. Meaning, you could easily save hundreds of dollars off of one item.

Some of the items have even been worn by Gwyneth Paltrow herself — like her wear-everywhere red dress, which is on sale for $238.

$238 (Originally $596) SHOP IT

Check out more items below. And head over to Goop's website for more deals.

Stella McCartney White Ankle Boots

$274 (Originally $685) SHOP IT

Officine Generale Naomi Boyfriend Jeans

$120 (Originally $300) SHOP IT

Rochas Licorice Floral Jacquard Dress

$936 (Originally $2,340) SHOP IT

Ulla Johnson Julie Pinstripe Blouse