Move Over, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. This Is the Unexpected Brand Everyone Was Googling in 2018

Every year, Google shares its results for the most-searched fashion trends and brands. The list is typically pretty predictable. But this year, Google completely caught us off guard.

The lineup of top-searched fashion brands is typically filled with luxury designers. However, this year a discount brand returned and made its way to the number one spot. Can you guess which one it is? No, not Forever 21. Nope, not Zara. The most-searched brand on Google in 2018 was actually Fashion Nova, moving from the number four spot in 2017 to number one in 2018.

If you're not familiar with the brand, it's a fast-fashion company that has partnered with some of the most influential celebrities out there, from Kylie Jenner to Cardi B. While Fashion Nova prices are obviously much more affordable than, say, something from Gucci (bumped from number one to number five), shoppers have noticed the same items being sold for half as much at competitor stores. Not to mention that the brand has been called out for pieces that suspiciously look identical to the work of up-and-coming designers. But it seems like plenty of consumers (and 14 million Instagram followers) are willing to brush those accusations and complaints under the rug, as long as their favorite celebrities keep posing on the 'gram in the brand.

As far as Google's fashion trends, '90s fashion surprisingly isn't at the top for 2018. (It's still on the list, coming in at number three.) The decade that took over 2018's searches was the '80s, which landed at number one. Thank the influx of corduroy everything and bold, shoulder-pad dresses and blazers for that.

If you're wondering whose style was the most Googled, Meghan Markle beat out Kate Middleton in 2018. That's some stiff competition. Check out the full list of Google's top fashion-related searches below.

2018 Most-Googled Fashion Searches

1. 1980s fashion

2. Grunge style

3. 1990s fashion

4. 2000s fashion

5. Meghan Markle

6. Men's Fashion

7. Harajuku fashion

8. Hipster style

9. Kate Middleton

2018 Most Googled Fashion Brands

1. Fashion Nova

2. Louis Vuitton

3. Versace

4. Givenchy

5. Gucci

6. Alexander McQueen

7. Dolce & Gabbana

8. Fashionphile

9. Dior

10. Moschino