Good American's Zodiac Sweaters Will Make Everyday Feel Like Your Birthday

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jul 20, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Good American is getting bigger and better. At first, the company, which was founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, made us fall in love with its denim designs that look amazing on just about every body type. And now, the brand is continuing to prove that it's more than just a jean company with the launch of comfortable, white sweaters.

These aren't your average cotton pullovers. The limited-edition sweaters from Good American's season 4 launch are embellished with zodiac signs written and portrayed across the front of each piece.

You could throw one on with a good pair of jeans and fresh sneakers. Or you could go up a couple of sizes and rock the white sweater as a mini dress with your favorite over-the-knee boots. Either way, you're sure to feel like a birthday girl in the fun pieces on any day of the year. 

VIDEO: Check Out the Good American Bodysuits

 

Check out the entire line below. And be sure to grab one for yourself and a birthday gift for friend, too.

Virgo

Virgo

Good American $149
Capricorn

Capricorn

Good American $149
Libra

Libra

Good American $149
Pisces

Pisces

Good American $149
Aquarius

Aquarius

Good American $149
Gemini

Gemini

Good American $149
Scorpio

Scorpio

Good American $149
Aries

Aries

Good American $149
Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Good American $149
Leo

Leo

Good American $149
Cancer

Cancer

Good American $149
Taurus

Taurus

Good American $149

