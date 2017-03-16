Khloe Kardashian's Good American Just Unveiled Your Next Go-To Denim Pieces

Let’s get real: What you need is a league of perfect-fit denim basics. I’m not talking about subpar, I-guess-this-is-fine denim. I’m talking about the pieces you instinctively reach for and build outfits around. Ladies, I’m talking about the Khloe Kardashian co-founded, size-inclusive denim brand Good American (and its newly released Season 2 styles).

Tomorrow we drop our @goodamerican denim mini skirts and the PERFECT denim jacket that is so effortless and versatile!! My new favorite!! 9am PST on GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

In addition to the brand’s figure-flattering skinnies, Good American just dropped the ultimate cool girl denim jacket, high rise mini skirts, and a range of raw hem jeans we absolutely need right now. Need a reference? Look no further and shop the new styles below or at GoodAmerican.com.

