Khloe Kardashian's Good American Just Unveiled Your Next Go-To Denim Pieces

khloekardashian/Instagram
Let’s get real: What you need is a league of perfect-fit denim basics. I’m not talking about subpar, I-guess-this-is-fine denim. I’m talking about the pieces you instinctively reach for and build outfits around. Ladies, I’m talking about the Khloe Kardashian co-founded, size-inclusive denim brand Good American (and its newly released Season 2 styles).
In addition to the brand’s figure-flattering skinnies, Good American just dropped the ultimate cool girl denim jacket, high rise mini skirts, and a range of raw hem jeans we absolutely need right now. Need a reference? Look no further and shop the new styles below or at GoodAmerican.com.
