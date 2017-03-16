Khloe Kardashian's Good American Just Unveiled Your Next Go-To Denim Pieces

khloekardashian/Instagram
Kim Duong
Mar 16, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Let’s get real: What you need is a league of perfect-fit denim basics. I’m not talking about subpar, I-guess-this-is-fine denim. I’m talking about the pieces you instinctively reach for and build outfits around. Ladies, I’m talking about the Khloe Kardashian co-founded, size-inclusive denim brand Good American (and its newly released Season 2 styles).

In addition to the brand’s figure-flattering skinnies, Good American just dropped the ultimate cool girl denim jacket, high rise mini skirts, and a range of raw hem jeans we absolutely need right now. Need a reference? Look no further and shop the new styles below or at GoodAmerican.com.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede on Why Their Good American Denim Line Is a Fit Godsend

1 of 6 Courtesy

OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET

Good American available at goodamerican.com $265 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

RAW EDGE BOYFRIEND JEANS

Good American available at goodamerican.com $169 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

DARK WASH MINI SKIRT

Good American available at goodamerican.com $145 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

SPLIT HEM CROP

Good American available at goodamerican.com $165 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

light wash mini skirt

Good American available at goodamerican.com $145 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

frayed skinnies

Good American available at goodamerican.com $189 SHOP NOW

