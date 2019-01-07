This Surprising Trend Just Beat Out Naked Dresses at the 2019 Golden Globes

We can always count on naked dresses and sparkly gowns to show up on the red carpet. But there's another sweet trend that snuck up on us and dominated the scene during the 2019 Golden Globes. This year was all about the romantic bow.

Danai Gurira set the tone with a dramatic ribbon bow tied over one shoulder of her Rodarte gown, while Dakota Fanning went the subtle route and donned a trail of bows along the back of her Armani Privé gown. Bows also showed up in hair; Nicole Kidman adding the charming touch to her updo.

See exactly how the stars wore the bow trend at the 2019 Golden Globes in the gallery ahead.

VIDEO: 5 Expensive Red Carpet Outfits